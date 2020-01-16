Phillips 66 to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.