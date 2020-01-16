OLYMPUS CORP/S Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCPNY. ValuEngine downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 321.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.