TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TOELY opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

