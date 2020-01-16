Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

