Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Earnings History and Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report