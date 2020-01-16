Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rexnord Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

RXN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rexnord by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after buying an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexnord by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 232,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rexnord by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at $967,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

