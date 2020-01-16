Piper Sandler Comments on Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Valero Energy stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after buying an additional 1,017,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

