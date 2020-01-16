Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $20.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $19.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $21.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $21.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $20.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $21.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $22.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $85.87 EPS.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$13.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.91 by C$1.30. The company had revenue of C$6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.88 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$780.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$616.71 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a one year low of C$542.70 and a one year high of C$667.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$605.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$597.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$599.28, for a total value of C$119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at C$29,344,943.76. Insiders sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

