SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioScrip in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioScrip’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIOS. ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioScrip in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip in the third quarter valued at $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioScrip in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

