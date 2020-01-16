Critical Survey: TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) vs. VAALCO Energy (OTCMKTS:EGY)

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

0.3% of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR $21.55 billion 0.51 $715.07 million $0.89 15.12 VAALCO Energy $104.94 million 1.40 $98.23 million $0.63 4.00

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 3.30% 6.35% 2.76% VAALCO Energy 13.27% 29.02% 16.83%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. As of March 31, 2018, Toray Industries, Inc. operated in 26 countries and regions, including Japan. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.