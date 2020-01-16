Financial Comparison: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) vs. BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 18.76% 9.35% 0.98% BayCom 19.58% N/A N/A

40.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital City Bank Group and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. BayCom has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given BayCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and BayCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $150.96 million 3.18 $26.22 million $1.30 22.04 BayCom $63.94 million 4.51 $14.49 million $1.65 13.50

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

