Head-To-Head Contrast: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) versus Sohu.com (OTCMKTS:SOHU)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Computer Services and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 17.28% 20.67% 14.81% Sohu.com -6.29% -8.16% -3.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 5.04 $44.96 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $1.88 billion 0.26 -$160.08 million ($4.13) -3.05

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Computer Services and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Computer Services.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Services beats Sohu.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

