MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $91,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 16.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

