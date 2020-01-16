Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report sales of $4.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $22.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

MNTA opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $88,027.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,939.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.