Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.31 ($13.15).

AF opened at €9.64 ($11.21) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.78.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

