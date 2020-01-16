Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €153.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.38 ($163.24).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €134.26 ($156.12) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €126.71. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

