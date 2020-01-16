Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.31 ($13.15).

Air France KLM stock opened at €9.64 ($11.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.78. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

