JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €72.44 ($84.23) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

