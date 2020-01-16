JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.35 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €29.35 ($34.13) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of CS opened at €24.18 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.62. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

