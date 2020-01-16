Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €60.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

Shares of FP stock opened at €48.58 ($56.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.55. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

