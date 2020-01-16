Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €645.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €645.00 ($750.00) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €583.43 ($678.41).

Shares of KER opened at €594.60 ($691.40) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of €570.64 and a 200 day moving average of €505.86.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

