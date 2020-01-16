Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €86.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TKWY. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.22 ($96.77).

