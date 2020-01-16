Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.28.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

