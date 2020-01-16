Canaccord Genuity Lowers Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.85

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 213.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Petroshale from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of PSH stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. Petroshale has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.31.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Petroshale will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Petroshale

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

