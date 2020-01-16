Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to at Jefferies Financial Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

