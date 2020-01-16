Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.33 ($117.83).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus has a 52-week low of €78.40 ($91.16) and a 52-week high of €128.60 ($149.53).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

