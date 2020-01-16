IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. On average, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 377,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.39% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

