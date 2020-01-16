Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

KLIC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

