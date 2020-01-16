Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.81

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$20.81 ($14.76) and last traded at A$20.74 ($14.71), with a volume of 429996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.56 ($14.58).

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.35.

Get Seven Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.