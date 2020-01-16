Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.33

Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.33 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.31 ($1.64), with a volume of 1294304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.29 ($1.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.75.

In other Mesoblast news, insider William (Bill) Burns bought 32,670 shares of Mesoblast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,786.10 ($42,401.49).

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

