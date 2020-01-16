SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.30

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 70564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.29.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

