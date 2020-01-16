Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.54

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.54 and last traded at $171.73, with a volume of 14223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.35. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

