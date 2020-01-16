CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.84

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.20.

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CapitaLand had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

