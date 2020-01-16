Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.00

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.00 ($5.67) and last traded at A$7.79 ($5.52), with a volume of 269037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.90 ($5.60).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.26. The company has a market cap of $733.82 million and a P/E ratio of 43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Kogan.com (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

