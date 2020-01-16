Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.39

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.34 ($1.66), with a volume of 484991 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.33 ($1.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Centuria Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Centuria Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

