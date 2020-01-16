Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.07

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$57.07 ($40.48) and last traded at A$56.87 ($40.33), with a volume of 222139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$55.55 ($39.40).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

