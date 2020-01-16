Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.28

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €49.28 ($57.30) and last traded at €49.25 ($57.27), with a volume of 20993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.21 ($57.22).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.73 ($62.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

