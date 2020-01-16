Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$9.00 ($6.38) and last traded at A$8.93 ($6.33), with a volume of 183887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$9.00 ($6.38).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$8.73 and its 200-day moving average is A$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

In other news, insider Jason Beddow bought 53,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.63 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$459,996.26 ($326,238.48).

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

