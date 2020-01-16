HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $264.50

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 264.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.45), with a volume of 17843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.46).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 1,998 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,975.02 ($6,544.36).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

