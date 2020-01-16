Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Share Price

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 0.02 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Netflix’s analysis:

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of NFLX opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.