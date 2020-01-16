Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a daily sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $229.41 on Thursday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $158.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

