Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$108.20 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$97.55 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5088389 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.04%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.25.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

