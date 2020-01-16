IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.24

News stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a media sentiment score of 2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected IBM’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

