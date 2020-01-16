Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.96

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$35.96 ($25.50) and last traded at A$35.67 ($25.30), with a volume of 1109889 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$35.66 ($25.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.