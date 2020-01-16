Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.65

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$35.65 ($25.28) and last traded at A$35.61 ($25.26), with a volume of 472718 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$35.44 ($25.13).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

About Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX)

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

