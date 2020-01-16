CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 15% Following Insider Selling

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.30, 162,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 139,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

Specifically, Director Larry Elwood Timlick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.18, for a total value of C$71,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,180.

The stock has a market cap of $22.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

