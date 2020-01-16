Traders Buy Large Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the average daily volume of 336 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

