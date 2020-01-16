Traders Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 804% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

Shares of STML opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

