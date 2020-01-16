Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,334 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on DLPH. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $954.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

