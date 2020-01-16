Franklin Covey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,998% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 52.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $443.81 million, a PE ratio of -467.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

