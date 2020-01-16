Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,822% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.

Several analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Cognex has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $7,617,509.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,509.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

